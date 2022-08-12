Salman Rushdie Stabbed in Neck in NY Attack, ‘Satanic Verses' Scribe Airlifted to Hospital

Salman Rushdie was attacked at a Chautauqua Institution panel in western New York on Friday.

The New York State Police said Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and said his condition is not yet known.

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked while on stage for a panel in Chautauqua in western New York on Friday.

The New York State Police released a statement regarding the incident:

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 a.m., a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer," the statement read. "Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody."

A spokesperson from the Chautauqua Institution, where the panel was being held, told CNBC that the organization was coordinating with emergency officials on a public response after the attack.

The Wylie Agency, which represents Rushdie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" forced him into hiding after it was banned in Iran and a $3 million bounty was put on his head. The Iranian government has distanced itself from the bounty, according to The Associated Press, but the fatwa has been continued by a semiofficial religious organization, which raised the bounty to $3.3 million.

Rushdie was knighted in 2007 for his work and has been awarded many of the top literary prizes, including two Whitbread Prizes for best novel.

He was scheduled to sit on a panel alongside Henry Reese, president of City of Asylum in Pittsburgh, an organization that provides sanctuary to writers exiled under threat of persecution.

The institution's website described the panel as "A discussion of the United States as asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression."

Rushdie was the former president of PEN America, a nonprofit that defends freedom of expression and supports persecuted writers. PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel released a statement in the wake of the attack.

"Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face," Nossel wrote. "Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered. He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked the New York State Police for their response to the attack on Rushdie.

"Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event," wrote the governor. "I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation."

Hochul later said Rushdie is alive.

"It was a state police officer that stood up and saved his life," the governor said during an event about gun violence, adding that the event moderator was also attacked. "We're monitoring the situation, but he's getting the care he needs at the local hospital."