Salesforce's earnings results spell success for AI products, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Salesforce's recent quarter suggests the innovative potential for artificial intelligence technology is strong.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff boasted on the earnings call about the success of its latest AI product, Agentforce, which consists of AI-powered chatbots.

Cramer insisted that AI agents won't replace humans, and instead are designed to take on jobs most don't want to perform.

CNBC's Jim Cramer opined on artificial intelligence, explaining why Salesforce's recent quarter suggests the innovative potential for the new technology is strong.

"I try not to go into too much depth about the power of AI because I'm sure you're sick of hearing about it," he said. "But now I'm thinking maybe I don't talk enough about it at all. There's just too much money being made, and I don't want to downplay that."

The enterprise software giant's revenue and guidance exceeded analysts' expectations, and shares jumped nearly 11% during Wednesday's session. On the earnings call, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff boasted about the success of its latest AI product, Agentforce, which consists of AI-powered chatbots. These AI agents are meant to automate various tasks for the enterprise, such as marketing or customer service efforts. With Agentforce, Benioff said his company is "unleashing this new era of digital labor for every business and industry."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Even as Big Tech shelled out billions for the new technology, Cramer conceded that many on Wall Street had begun to doubt the validity of the AI boom, wondering if it could make money. But according to him, Salesforce's agent product exemplifies a tangible use case for generative AI that will be valuable to the enterprise across the board. Cramer pointed out that the company claims it made more than 200 deals for Agentforce over the last quarter.

Cramer insisted that AI agents won't replace humans, and instead are designed to take on jobs most don't want to perform or that companies have trouble filling. This new dynamic could give workers time to focus on more meaningful tasks, he added.

"When this new industrial revolution takes off, you won't want to speak to a human — they don't have the time to talk to you," he said. "I say give me the Agentforce. Bring on the 'agentics.' "

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com