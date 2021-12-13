Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Russia's Vladimir Putin Reveals He Moonlighted as a Taxi Driver After Soviet Union Collapse

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images
  • Putin was discussing the economic crisis that Russia suffered following the breakup of the Soviet Union in a TV documentary called "Russia. Recent History."
  • The Russian leader reportedly said it was "unpleasant" to talk about his time moonlighting as a taxi driver.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he resorted to moonlighting as a taxi driver to make ends meet in 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Putin was discussing the economic crisis that Russia suffered following the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 in comments aired Sunday on a TV documentary called "Russia. Recent History."

He described the collapse of the USSR as a "disintegration of historical Russia," according to a Reuters report.

Money Report

investing 7 mins ago

Apple Nears $3 Trillion Market Cap. Why It Still Has More Room to Run at Record Highs

Technology 17 mins ago

Software Start-Up Airtable Hits $11 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding, Adds Salesforce, Michael Dell as Investors

Putin said Russia "turned into a completely different country" after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. He said that 25 million Russian people were suddenly cut off from Russia, which represented part of "a major humanitarian crisis."

In addition, Putin said that he was personally affected by Russia's economic troubles at the time. Russia suffered from hyperinflation in the 1990s and subsequently defaulted on debt later on that decade.

Putin reportedly said: "Sometimes [I] had to moonlight and drive a taxi. It is unpleasant to talk about this but, unfortunately, this also took place." He had worked as an agent for the Soviet Union's KGB security service.

Putin has previously called the collapse of the Soviet Union the "greatest geopolitical tragedy" of the 20th century.

These latest comments come as concerns mount that Russia will invade Ukraine, which was one of 15 Soviet republics. The G-7 warned on Sunday of "massive consequences" if Putin attacked Ukraine.

U.S. intelligence has indicated that Russia could be planning to launch an attack on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops, Reuters reported.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsRussiaLifeWorld PoliticsUkraine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us