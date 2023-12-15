Russia-Ukraine live updates: EU to start membership talks with Ukraine after failing to agree $55 billion funding package

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Check below for updates.

European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine in a move Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed as "a victory" for his country and for Europe.

Hungary absented from the vote that took place at a Brussels summit, as the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room during the vote.

He asserted firm resistance to a critical 50 billion euro ($55 billion) financial package for Ukraine, vetoing the proposal.

The collapse of funding talks, viewed as vital to Ukraine's financial stability next year, follows failures by U.S. Congress to agree a roughly $60 billion aid package.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual phone-in with the public on Thursday, combined with his end-of-year press conference, in which he covered a host of issues including what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia's goals in the country, which he claimed include its "demilitarization" and "neutral status," had "not changed."

Whereabouts of Putin opponent Navalny still unknown, ally says

Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

Russia's prison authority told a court on Friday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was no longer in the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence, but provided no further detail of his whereabouts, an ally said.

In a Google-translated post on social media, lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi said it had been 10 days since allies had lost knowledge of Navalny's circumstances.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Karen Gilchrist

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban blocks funding to Ukraine

Anadolu | Getty Images

— Karen Gilchrist

Putin says talks on prisoner swap for Gershkovich, Whelan are 'not simple'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he hoped an agreement could be reached with the U.S. over a prisoner swap for the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, but said talks were complex.

"We want to reach an agreement, and these agreements must be mutually acceptable and must suit both parties," Putin said, when asked about the matter during his annual phone-in and press conference.

"It is not simple, I will not go into details now, but in general, it seems to me that we speak a language that is understandable to each other. I hope we will find a solution. But, I repeat, the American side must hear us and make an appropriate decision, one that suits the Russian side," he said in comments translated by Reuters.

Shamil Zhumatov | Reuters

Marine veteran Whelan was arrested in 2018 and was convicted of spying for the U.S. in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also denies the charges, as does the U.S.

Journalist Gershkovich was arrested on charges of spying in March. He, the Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. deny the charges. The imprisonment of both men is seen as politically motivated.

Gershkovich remains in custody and an appeal against an extension of his pre-trial detention was rejected by a Moscow court Thursday.

Evgenia Novozhenina | Reuters

The WSJ issued a statement, noting that "while we expected this outcome, it's important that we appeal these rulings to call out the absurd nature of the charge."

"Evan has been wrongfully detained for more than 250 days for simply doing his job as a journalist, and any portrayal to the contrary is fiction. We will stand with Evan and his family for as long as it takes and continue to demand his immediate release."

— Holly Ellyatt

Moscow says conditions not in place to rebuild relations with Washington

It would be difficult to rebuild relations with the U.S. as things stand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when asked at his annual phone-in and news conference whether a normalization of relations was possible.

"When internal changes happen (in the U.S.), when they start respecting other people, other countries, when they start looking for compromise instead of trying to resolve their issues with sanctions and military intervention, then the fundamental conditions will be in place to restore fully-fledged relations," Putin told the audience at his public phone-in and press conference Thursday.

"So far, such conditions are not in place, but we are ready for that," he said, according to a Reuters translation.

Peter Klaunzer | Getty Images

Putin again blamed NATO for the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West, saying the military alliance had encroached upon Russia's borders.

"The unbridled desire to creep towards our borders, taking Ukraine into NATO, all this led to this tragedy. Plus the bloody events in Donbass for eight years — all this led to the tragedy that we are now experiencing. They forced us into these actions," he said.

"What the United States conceived and organized, Europe stands and silently watches, or plays and sings along with them there. Well how can we build relations with them?" Putin asked.

— Holly Ellyatt

