Russia Strikes Multiple Towns in Donbas Region, Ukraine Says; Russian-Occupied Kherson Will Now Accept Rubles

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine said Russia's assault on the eastern part of the country is continuing, with 38 towns hit in the Luhansk and Donetsk areas on Monday, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine remains top of the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed leaders of the business and political world at the summit via video link on Monday.

He said the world is at a "turning point" and must decide whether it would allow Russia's "brute force" to win. Russian politicians, business leaders and academics are absent from the event this year.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, a Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in the conflict's first war crimes trial. As the war drags on, the United Nations said that more than 6.5 million Ukrainians have become refugees.

Russia seeking to encircle Severodonetsk, UK says

Russia has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbas as it seeks to encircle Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update Tuesday.

"At present the northern and southern axes of this operation are separated by approximately 25 km of Ukrainian-held territory," the ministry noted.

While there has been strong Ukrainian resistance with forces occupying well dug-in defensive positions, Russia has, however, achieved some localized successes, due in part to concentrating artillery units, the U.K. noted.

Capturing what the British military called the "Severodonetsk pocket" (area) matters a lot to Russia, because "it would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation."

Nonetheless, while currently Russia's main effort, this operation is only one part of Russia's campaign to seize the Donbas.

"If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties," the ministry noted.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia has fired on 38 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine says

Ukraine has said that Russian forces have struck multiple towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

"The occupiers fired on 38 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts," Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said in a Facebook post Tuesday, "destroying and damaging 62 civilian objects, including 53 houses, an agricultural enterprise, a kindergarten, a bank branch, a pharmacy and the national police administration building."

As a result of these shellings, at least seven civilians were killed and six others were injured, the update noted. CNBC was unable to verify the information.

Russian forces have been intensifying their assaults in the Donbas region in recent weeks, with fierce fighting seen around the city of Severodonetsk which is located between Donetsk and Luhansk, currently the most contested areas in the Ukraine war.

Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

In a separate Facebook post, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian forces are "exerting intense fire along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk, Slobozhansky and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas."

"The greatest activity of hostilities" is observed in the Donetsk operational district, the post noted, namely near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

— Holly Ellyatt

Kherson to accept both Russian rubles and Ukrainian hryvnyas, Russian official says

Hannibal Hanschke | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Moscow-appointed governor Vladimir Saldo in Ukraine's southern Kherson region says the region will officially accept both Russian rubles and Ukrainian hryvnyas, the Associated Press reported.

Saldo also said an office of a Russian bank will open in the region, the AP reported.

Kherson was the first city to fall fully under Russian control. A Russian official previously spoke of plans to request Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the region and have it join the Russian Federation.

— Chelsea Ong

Turkey urges Sweden to alleviate its security concerns about the country's bid to join NATO

Turkish Presidency / Yasin Bulbul | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Sweden to take "concrete steps" to ease Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden's bid to join NATO, the Associated Press reported.

"We can in no way ignore the fact that Sweden is imposing sanctions against us," Erdogan said, according to the AP. "Turkey's rightful expectations concerning (an end to the) support to terrorism and sanctions must be met."

Turkey has said it opposes Sweden's application to join NATO, saying the country supports the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or the PKK – a Kurdish Marxist separatist movement that has been fighting Turkish forces on-and-off since the 1980s.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, as well as by the U.S., Canada, Australia and the European Union.

— Chelsea Ong

World Food Program chief presses billionaires ‘to step up’

The head of the U.N.'s World Food Program is telling billionaires it's "time to step up" as the global threat of food insecurity rises with Russia's war in Ukraine, saying he's seen encouraging signs from some of the world's richest people, like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Agency Executive Director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO challenged policy advocates to show how a $6 billion donation sought by the U.N. agency could solve world hunger.

Since then, "Musk put $6 billion into a foundation. But everybody thought it came to us, but we ain't gotten any of it yet. So I'm hopeful," Beasley told The Associated Press at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world's biggest elites and billionaires have gathered.

"I don't know what it's going to take," he said of Musk. "We're trying every angle, you know: Elon, we need your help, brother."

Musk and Bezos didn't immediately respond to emails or other messages seeking comment.

— Associated Press

EU will likely reach a Russia oil embargo deal 'within days,' German economy minister says

The European Union will likely agree to an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days", German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told broadcaster ZDF.

Habeck warned, however, that an embargo would not automatically weaken the Kremlin as rising prices were enabling it to rake in more income while selling lower volumes of oil.

Therefore, one consideration was to no longer pay "any price" for oil, but to agree on upper limits, he said. For that to work, however, many countries would have to get on board.

— Reuters

'Never have I been so ashamed of my country': Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine invasion

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

A Russian diplomat quit over his country's invasion of Ukraine, calling it "not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia."

"Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year," wrote Boris Bondarev, a counselor in Russia's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, in an email to other diplomats there.

"Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity," wrote Bondarev.

Bondarev wrote that during his 20 years in Russia's Foreign Ministry, "the level of lies and unprofessionalism" has increased, but in recent years "has become simply catastrophic."

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred."

— Dan Mangan

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

UN says 6.5 million Ukrainians have become refugees; Zelenskyy tells Davos the world is at a 'turning point'