Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Retail Sales Unexpectedly Gain in September as Consumers Keep Spending

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Consumers spent at a much faster pace than expected in September, defying expectations for a pullback, the Census Bureau reported Friday.

Retail sales for the month increased 0.7%, against the Dow Jones estimate for a decline of 0.2%. Excluding auto-related sales, the number rose 0.8%, better than the 0.5% forecast.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Compared to a year ago, sales were up 13.9% on the headline number and 15.6% ex-autos.

The increase came during a month when the government ended the enhanced benefits it had been providing during the Covid-19 pandemic and against forecasts that growth would slow in the third quarter due to the delta spread and a perceived pullback in consumer activity.

Money Report

coronavirus 15 mins ago

Businesses Brace for Biden Covid Vaccine Mandate as Republicans Threaten Lawsuits

United States 20 mins ago

How to Know If Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Funds Are Right for Your Portfolio

But with coronavirus cases continuing to drop, spending accelerated.

Sporting goods, music and book stores led the way with a 3.7% increase. General merchandise increased 2% while miscellaneous retailers rose 1.8%. As gas prices pushed higher, spending at fuel stations jumped 1.8%, for a 38.2% surge over the past year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyUS: NewsUS EconomyBreaking News: Marketsbreaking news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us