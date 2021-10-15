Retail Sales Unexpectedly Gain in September as Consumers Keep Spending

Consumers spent at a much faster pace than expected in September, defying expectations for a pullback, the Census Bureau reported Friday.

Retail sales for the month increased 0.7%, against the Dow Jones estimate for a decline of 0.2%. Excluding auto-related sales, the number rose 0.8%, better than the 0.5% forecast.

Compared to a year ago, sales were up 13.9% on the headline number and 15.6% ex-autos.

The increase came during a month when the government ended the enhanced benefits it had been providing during the Covid-19 pandemic and against forecasts that growth would slow in the third quarter due to the delta spread and a perceived pullback in consumer activity.

But with coronavirus cases continuing to drop, spending accelerated.

Sporting goods, music and book stores led the way with a 3.7% increase. General merchandise increased 2% while miscellaneous retailers rose 1.8%. As gas prices pushed higher, spending at fuel stations jumped 1.8%, for a 38.2% surge over the past year.

