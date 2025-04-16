Money Report

Retail sales increased 1.4% in March, greater than expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Shoppers visit the King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters

Consumer spending was stronger than expected in March as demand remained high despite declining sentiment, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The advanced estimate of retail sales showed an increase of 1.4% on the month, better than the 1.2% Dow Jones estimate and higher than the 0.2% increase in February.

Excluding autos, the numbers also were strong than expected, with sales up 0.5% compared to the 0.3% forecast.

The reading points to spending holding strong despite the crosscurrents of looming tariffs and expectations that the economy is weakening.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

