Retail sales increased 0.2% in February, less than expected; ex-autos up 0.3%, meeting estimate

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

A sign hangs above the entrance of a Hermes retail store on Feb. 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Consumers spent at a slower than expected pace in February, though underlying readings indicated that sales still grew at a solid pace despite worries over an economic slowdown and rising inflation.

Retail sales increased 0.2% on the month, better than the downwardly revised decline of 1.2% the prior month but below the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.6% increase, according to the advanced reading Monday from the Commerce Department. Excluding autos, the increase was 0.3%, in line with expectations.

The so-called control group, which strips out non-core sectors and feeds directly into gross domestic product calculations, rose a better than expected 1%.

