news

Restaurant Brands reports 2.5% same-store sales growth, fueled by Burger King and Popeyes

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

The Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant on January 17, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants outperformed Wall Street's expectations.

Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday reported same-store sales growth of 2.5%, fueled by the better-than-expected performance from Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants.

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted. That may not compare with the 79 cents expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $2.3 billion. That may not compare with the $2.27 billion expected by LSEG.

The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $361 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $726 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding corporate restructuring fees and other items, Restaurant Brands earned 81 cents per share.

Net sales climbed 26% to $2.3 billion.

