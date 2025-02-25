Register now: Applications open for the world's top fintech companies of 2025 list

For the third year in a row, CNBC is working with market research firm Statista to list the world's top financial technology companies.

Including startups, scaleups and established tech players, the top global fintech list aims to assess companies using an objective, key performance indicator-based methodology.

You can find out more information on the research project and methodology by clicking here.

Applications are now open for companies to register their information for consideration by Statista's researchers. To qualify, a company must focus primarily on developing innovative, technology-based financial products and services.

This year, we're also digging deeper into the research to name the standout companies operating in the U.K. — the largest fintech market in Europe, as measured by the amount of funding raised.

Applications from companies headquartered in the U.K. will — in addition to being considered for the global fintech list — also be considered for a separate list of the U.K.'s top fintech companies. Firms do not need to fill in a separate application to be considered for the U.K. ranking.

Last year, fintech startups in the U.K. raised $3.6 billion in venture capital, ranking second worldwide and first in Europe for funding, according to industry trade body Innovate Finance. The country is also home to Revolut, Europe's biggest fintech unicorn with a $45 billion valuation.

How to apply

Companies can submit their information for consideration by clicking here. The form, hosted by Statista, includes questions about a company's business model and certain key performance indicators, including revenue growth and employee headcount.

The deadline for submissions is April 25, 2025.

If you have any questions about the lists or need assistance filling out the form, please reach out to Statista: topfintechs@statista.com.

Successful companies will be listed in the category that most closely reflects their business model. This year, insurance technology will be included as a category in the global fintech list. The other categories are payments, neobanking, digital assets, alternative financing, wealth technology, and enterprise fintech.

You can check out last year's list here, which included well-known brands such as Mastercard and China's Ant Group, global unicorns such as Brazilian digital lender Nubank and buy now, pay later firm Klarna, as well as smaller disruptors including payments platform Primer and investing app Stash.