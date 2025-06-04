Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Reddit sues AI startup Anthropic for breach of contract, ‘unfair competition'

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC and Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

[CNBC] Reddit sues AI startup Anthropic for breach of contract, ‘unfair competition’
Mateusz Slodkowski | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Reddit is suing artificial intelligence startup Anthropic for what it's calling a breach of contract and for engaging in "unlawful and unfair business acts" by using the social media company's platform and data without authority.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, claims that Anthropic has been training its models on the personal data of Reddit users without obtaining their consent. Reddit alleges that it has been harmed by the unauthorized commercial use of its content.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"For its part, despite what its marketing material says, Anthropic does not care about Reddit's rules or users: it believes it is entitled to take whatever content it wants and use that content however it desires,
with impunity," the filing said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us