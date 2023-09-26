RBN Energy CEO says energy security is ‘top of mind' after war in Ukraine

CEO of RBN Energy, Rusty Braziel, told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that energy security has been a priority for everyone involved in the oil industry since Russia's war with Ukraine.

"Things have changed, they've really changed since the Ukraine war in that energy security is now top of mind," Braziel said. "And what that means for a lot of investors, and for the producers, and mid-streamers and end users of energy, that we are much more focused on hydrocarbons and what they can do for the market right now than we were, call it, two years ago."

The war in Ukraine sent the global oil market reeling, as before the hostilities, Russia had been one of the world's top oil exporters and essentially powered most of the countries in the European Union.

