Ramen for Breakfast? Cup Noodles' New Flavor Tastes Like Egg, Sausage and Maple Syrup Pancakes

Cup Noodles has already cornered the lunch and dinner markets for people looking to dine on a dime. Now it's setting its sights on breakfast.

The iconic ramen brand's latest product is its first designed for the most important meal of the day. "Cup Noodles Breakfast" is a limited edition offering with bright, colorful packaging advertising it being "artificially flavored as maple syrup pancakes, sausage and egg."

Like Cup Noodles' standard ramen flavors, the Breakfast noodles are designed to be prepared in its packaging. However, the breakfast noodles are sauce based rather than being a soup.

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," Priscila Stanton, senior vice president for Cup Noodles producer Nissin Foods USA, said in a statement. "By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night."

The limited edition flavor is an exclusive partnership with Walmart and can be found in select stores as well as on the Walmart website. Each package will cost $1.18.

It's not the first time that Cup Noodles has created a nontraditional flavor. In October of 2021 the company unveiled a pumpkin spice version of its noodles for its 50th anniversary.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Take this survey and tell us how you want to take your money and career to the next level.