Quiz: Are you eating the best brain foods? See if your diet is better than most people

By Jim Kwik, Contributor,CNBC and Gabriel Cortés,CNBC

Illustration by Olivia de Recat

A well-nourished brain is a highly efficient brain. It can quickly adapt to new information, make sound decisions and process complex thoughts.

On the other hand, a brain deprived of essential nutrients can suffer from diminished cognitive abilities, reduced memory capacity and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

By nourishing our brains with the right nutrients and foods, we can enhance memory, focus and overall mental performance. Take this quiz to see how your diet compares to everyone else:

Jim Kwik has been a brain researcher and coach for more than 25 years. He has worked closely with CEOs, executives, celebrities, athletes, students and super-achievers in various industries to enhance brain performance through world-class accelerated learning programs and proven methods for brain fitness. He is author of "Limitless Expanded Edition: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life."

