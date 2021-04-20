Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September to Fight Higher Commodity Costs

Procter & Gamble will raise prices on baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in September.

Like other consumer companies, P&G is seeing higher commodity costs that are eating into its profits.

Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola have also recently announced price increases.

Procter & Gamble announced on Tuesday that it will hike prices on baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in September to respond to higher commodity costs.

The consumer giant joins a host of other companies, like rival Kimberly-Clark and beverage giant Coca-Cola, that are raising prices to protect profit margins. The companies are betting consumers will be willing to pay more for the brand version instead of opting for a cheaper private label. However, that outcome depends on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and how many consumers will have the cash to spare.

P&G said its price increases will vary by brand but will be in the range of mid-to-high single digits.

Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller said on a press call that the company is assessing the raw material costs and foreign exchange impacts on other categories as well, which could mean more price increases down the line. For example, Kimberly-Clark raised prices on its Scott toilet paper due to rising commodity costs, but P&G's Charmin products have not been impacted yet.

Shares of P&G fell less than 1% in premarket trading after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter results. The company topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates as consumers bought more cleaning supplies and laundry detergent.