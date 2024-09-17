Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Point72's Steve Cohen is stepping back from trading his own book

By Yun Li,CNBC

Steven Cohen, founder of Point72 and majority owner of the New York Mets, attends a news conference at Citi Field, the home stadium of MLB’s New York Mets, in Queens, New York, on Feb. 10, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Steve Cohen is retiring from the trading floor at his hedge fund Point72.
  • Point72, which uses long/short, macro and systematic strategies, manages more than $35 billion.
  • The firm is planning to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom.

Billionaire investor Steve Cohen is retiring from the trading floor at his hedge fund Point72.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The prominent hedge fund investor, who also owns the New York Mets, will continue his role as the co-chief investment officer at Point72, which Cohen converted from S.A.C. Capital Advisors in 2014 after lofty insider-trading settlements.

"He is taking a break from trading his own book and he feels he can have a greater impact by focusing on running the firm, driving strategic initiatives, and mentoring and coaching the next generation of talent," a spokesperson at Point72 said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Point72, which uses long/short, macro and systematic strategies, manages more than $35 billion. Most recently, the firm is planning to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom.

Earlier this year, Cohen came out as a long-term AI bull. He has called AI a "really durable theme" for investing, comparing the rise to the technological developments in the 1990s.

"There's huge value in having Steve as an impactful mentor for our investment professionals; he's been doing this for 40 years and he's seen a lot," Point72 said. "That's what gives him the most satisfaction these days — helping people succeed and seeing it make a difference — and where he feels he can add the most value."

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Trump Media shares sink more than 6%, two days before merger ‘lockup' period ends

news 25 mins ago

Microsoft, BlackRock form group to raise $100 billion to invest in AI data centers and power

Bloomberg News first reported on Cohen's move away from trading earlier Tuesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us