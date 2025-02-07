Pinterest shares rocket 19% on strong revenue and user growth

Pinterest shares rallied 19% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue estimates and signaling strong user growth.

Global monthly active user figures surpassed estimates, showing 11% growth from a year ago.

The results come amid a flurry of strong earnings reports from social media companies, including Snap and Meta Platforms.

The image-sharing company reported revenues of $1.15 billion, ahead of a $1.14 billion estimate from analysts surveyed by LSEG. The figure represented 18% year-over-year growth.

Along with the revenue beat, the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. Pinterest said its expects revenues between $837 million and $852 million during the first quarter, versus and LSEG estimate of $833 million.

"Our strategy is paying off," said Pinterest CEO Bill Ready in a statement. "People are coming to Pinterest more often, the platform has never been more actionable and our lower funnel focus is driving results for users and advertisers."

Global monthly active user figures also surpassed estimates, showing 11% growth from a year ago. Pinterest reported 553 million users during the period, versus the 547.4 million expected by Wall Street. Revenue per user also topped estimates.

The results come amid a flurry of strong earnings reports from social media companies in recent weeks. Snap shares surged after the bell Tuesday on better-than-expected results, while Meta Platforms recently topped results and reaffirmed plans for heavy artificial intelligence spending.