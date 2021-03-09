Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain' After Backlash Over His Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan is leaving ITV's "Good Morning Britain" morning show.

Piers Morgan is leaving ITV's "Good Morning Britain" morning show after facing backlash for comments he made about Meghan Markle on Monday.

The news comes shortly after U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it was investigating Morgan after more than 41,000 people complained.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the network said in a statement Tuesday. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Just hours earlier, Morgan was called out by co-host Alex Beresford on "Good Morning Britain" for his behavior towards the Duchess of Sussex. Beresford said Morgan relentlessly criticized Meghan in recent years and cited comments Morgan made that cast doubt on Meghan's truthfulness when she spoke about her suicidal ideations.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle," Beresford said to Morgan. "You've made that so clear a number of times on this program. A number of times. And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

The on-air incident caused Morgan to walk off set.

Beresford called after him, saying the move was "pathetic."

"This is absolutely diabolical behavior," Beresford added with Morgan off camera. "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen ― 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch."

Morgan reappeared on set later in the program and walked back some of the remarks he made about Meghan, saying that it was not his position to question her mental health.

The broadcaster's most recent comments about Meghan are related to an explosive interview she and Prince Harry gave Oprah Winfrey, which was aired in the U.S. on Sunday and in the U.K. on Monday. More than 17.1 million people stateside tuned in for the event and more than 12 million viewers watched the U.K. transmission, according to figures released by ITV on Tuesday.

The interview delved deeply into the reasons the couple decided to leave England and step away from their royal duties. Meghan and Harry addressed what they said was a lack of support Meghan received when she went to the palace for mental health issues, the denial of security protection for the family, and some royals' concerns over what their son Archie's skin tone would be once he was born.

Queen Elizabeth said Tuesday that the royal family will address Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism within Buckingham Palace.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.