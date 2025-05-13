Money Report

Photos: Tech CEOs mingle with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince at investment forum in Riyadh

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Senior Advisor to the US President Elon Musk (L) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (C) are directed to greet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court in Riyadh on May 13, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images
  • Global political and business leaders gathered in Riyadh Tuesday for the Saudi Arabia Investment Forum.
  • President Donald Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy were among the attendees, as well as other high-profile executives and power players.

Wealth and power.

Global political and business leaders gathered in Riyadh Tuesday for the Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, discussing the artificial intelligence boom and global trade.

President Donald Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as several deals were announced between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is investing $600 billion in the U.S., a package that the White House said would boost "energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."

The White House also touted a nearly $142 billion deal to provide Saudi Arabia with weapons and services from U.S. defense firms.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a deal to provide the kingdom its high-end AI Blackwell chips.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy were among the attendees, as well as other high-profile executives and power players like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet President Ruth Porat, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Alphabet chief investment officer Ruth Porat (L) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (R) wait to meet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court in Riyadh on May 13, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman shake hands during a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a bilateral meeting at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looks on as he visits Riyadh with U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (both not pictured), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits Riyadh with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman pose for a group photo during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Lisa Su (C) waits to meet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court in Riyadh on May 13, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 13, 2025.
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters
CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 13, 2025.

