Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Photos show Florida preparations and evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

People visit the beach as storm clouds hang pass overhead before Hurricane Milton’s arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Local authorities said Wednesday that Floridians only have a few hours left to evacuate the storm surge area as Hurricane Milton gets closer.
  • The storm is projected to make landfall on the western coast of the state.
  • Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Helene are now scrambling to prepare or escape the projected storm areas.
People visit the beach as storm clouds hang pass overhead before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
People visit the beach as storm clouds hang pass overhead before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. 

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Local authorities said Wednesday that Floridians only have a few hours left to evacuate the storm surge area as Milton, which is currently a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to make landfall on the western coast of the state late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Gas stations around the state have already run out of fuel as people attempt to either leave the state or have fuel on stock for at-home generators. About 1,200 of the state's 7,900 gas stations, or nearly 16%, are currently without fuel, according to data from GasBuddy.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Floridians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which devastated the state in late September, and now are scrambling to prepare or escape the projected storm areas.

Hurricane Milton is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, as well as isolated tornadoes and dangerous flooding. Rain has already hit the Tampa metropolitan area and winds are likely to increase Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa, Florida

Parts of the city are mostly empty as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Parts of the city are mostly empty as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. 
A penguin is lured into a carrier to be relocated to higher ground at Florida Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Milton, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024 in this screen grab from a video.
Florida Aquarium | TMX | Via Reuters
A penguin is lured into a carrier to be relocated to higher ground at Florida Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Milton, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024 in this screen grab from a video.
People transit in a vehicle next to a barrier at Tampa General Hospital, as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
Octavio Jones | Reuters
People transit in a vehicle next to a barrier at Tampa General Hospital, as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
A gas station manager wraps a fuel pump with plastic after the gas station ran out of fuel, as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida October 8, 2024. 
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters
A gas station manager wraps a fuel pump with plastic after the gas station ran out of fuel, as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida October 8, 2024. 
Tampa looks deserted as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Tampa looks deserted as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Orlando, Florida

Cars drive during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters
Cars drive during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
People arrive at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters
People arrive at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024. 
Residents of the Apopka area fill bags to protect their homes from possible flooding before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Orlando, Florida on October 9, 2024. 
Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images
Residents of the Apopka area fill bags to protect their homes from possible flooding before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Orlando, Florida on October 9, 2024. 

The Villages, Florida

Duke Energy project manager Tiger Yates (at middle in bottom of photo) walks among the hundreds of lineman trucks staged at The Villages, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. 
Stephen M. Dowell | Orlando Sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Duke Energy project manager Tiger Yates (at middle in bottom of photo) walks among the hundreds of lineman trucks staged at The Villages, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. 

Oakland Park, Florida

Drivers are warned to keep away from a street in Oakland Park, Florida, amid the rain. South Florida is now bracing for winds and rain from Hurricane Milton. 
Joe Cavaretta | South Florida Sun Sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Drivers are warned to keep away from a street in Oakland Park, Florida, amid the rain. South Florida is now bracing for winds and rain from Hurricane Milton. 

St. Petersburg, Florida

Sofia Andreeva boards up her home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., October 8, 2024. 
Octavio Jones | Reuters
Sofia Andreeva boards up her home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., October 8, 2024. 

Fort Myers, Florida

A drone view shows storm clouds over the Caloosahatchee River as Hurricane Milton approaches Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024. 
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters
A drone view shows storm clouds over the Caloosahatchee River as Hurricane Milton approaches Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024. 
Empty shelves are seen in the drinks aisle of a store as people prepare before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Empty shelves are seen in the drinks aisle of a store as people prepare before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. 

CNBC's Danielle DeVries contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us