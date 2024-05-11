Photos from across the globe show spectacular displays of the aurora borealis

A rare solar storm illuminated night skies on Friday, beaming neon rays of magenta, green, and blue across much of the northern hemisphere.

The aurora borealis is typically only visible in high north latitudes, but this time, it stretched as far south as Louisiana due to the supercharge of some intense sun eruptions.

Ian Forsyth | Getty Images

The aurora borealis is typically only visible in high north latitudes, but this time, it stretched as far south as Louisiana due to the supercharge of some intense sun eruptions.

Skywatchers gathered to witness and snap photos of the aurora borealis, typically only visible in high north latitudes. This time, however, it stretched as far south as Louisiana due to the supercharge of some intense sun eruptions.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its first severe geomagnetic storm warning since 2005, serving as a heads-up about Friday's skylight show.

Here is what the aurora looked like around the world:

Liverpool, England

Peter Byrne - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images

Edinburgh

Jane Barlow | Pa Images | Getty Images

Finland

Heikki Saukkomaa | Afp | Getty Images

Vienna

Max Slovencik | Afp | Getty Images

Slovenia

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Germany

Austria

Jfk | Afp | Getty Images

Canada

Andrew Chin | Getty Images

Oregon

Mathieu Lewis-rolland | Getty Images

San Francisco

Josh Edelson | Afp | Getty Images

San Rafael, California