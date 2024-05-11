Photos from across the globe show spectacular displays of the aurora borealis
By Adam Jeffery,CNBC and Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC ••
A rare solar storm illuminated night skies on Friday, beaming neon rays of magenta, green, and blue across much of the northern hemisphere.
The aurora borealis is typically only visible in high north latitudes, but this time, it stretched as far south as Louisiana due to the supercharge of some intense sun eruptions.
