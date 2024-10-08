Money Report

PepsiCo trims revenue outlook as North American snacking, key international markets lag

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

A truck with Pepsi logo on a semitrailer is seen at Interstate 95 highway in Maryland, United States, on October 21, 2022.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates, but its revenue was weaker than expected.
  • The food and beverage giant lowered its full-year outlook for organic revenue.
  • Recalls related to its Quaker North America business continued to weigh on its sales.

PepsiCo on Tuesday lowered its full-year outlook for organic revenue after its second straight quarter of weaker-than-expected sales.

Shares of the company fell 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $2.31 adjusted vs. $2.29 expected
  • Revenue: $23.32 billion vs. $23.76 billion expected

Pepsi reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.93 billion, or $2.13 per share, down from $3.09 billion, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.31 per share.

Net sales fell 0.6% to $23.32 billion.

