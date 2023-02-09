PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations as Price Hikes Boost Snack and Beverage Sales

PepsiCo's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates.

The food and beverage giant's price hikes to mitigate inflation buoyed sales for snacks and drink, but the strategy has also hurt demand.

Looking to 2023, Pepsi is projecting a 6% increase in organic revenue and 8% growth in its core constant currency earnings per share.

PepsiCo on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, fueled by higher prices for its snacks and drinks.

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.67 adjusted vs. $1.65 expected

Revenue: $28 billion vs. $26.84 billion expected

The food and beverage giant reported fourth-quarter net income of $518 million, or 37 cents per share, down from $1.32 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding gains from selling its juice business, write-downs of its Russian assets and other items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share.

Net sales rose 10.9% to $28 billion. The company's organic revenue, which strips out the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, climbed 14.6% in the quarter.

But Pepsi saw volume fall 2% across its food business worldwide as price hikes hurt consumer demand.

Looking to 2023, Pepsi is projecting a 6% increase in organic revenue and 8% growth in its core constant currency earnings per share. Wall Street is anticipating net sales growth of 3.5% and earnings per share growth of 7.3%.

Read the full PepsiCo earnings report here.