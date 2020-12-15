People Are Migrating to These Cities Amid Covid-19: LinkedIn

On Dec. 8, billionaire Elon Musk confirmed that he moved to Austin, Texas from California. And amid the pandemic — which has made it clear that many corporate people can work successfully remotely — there has been much talk among the rich and successful in cities like San Francisco and Manhattan about moving to cheaper places with a better quality of life.

But its not just the rich relocating. According to a recent report from LinkedIn, everyday workers are also moving.

Data complied by LinkedIn analyzed the top cities that gained the most people from April 2020 to October 2020 based off of zip code changes across its 174 million U.S. based LinkedIn members. The analysis compared the inflow-outflow ratio, which is the number of inflows to a market area for every outflow, for the time period. Bloomberg was first to report the findings on Monday.

According to the data, Austin, Texas gained the most arrivals during that time period while Hartford, Connecticut, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area lost the most, respectively.

Here are the top 10 cities that gained the most newcomers between April and October, according to LinkedIn profiles.

1. Austin, Texas

For every one person that moved out of Austin, 1.53 people moved in.

2. Phoenix, Arizona

For every one person that moved out of Phoenix, 1.48 people moved in.

3. Nashville, Tennessee

For every one person that moved out of Nashville, 1.48 people moved in.

4. Tampa, Florida

For every one person that moved out of Tampa, 1.47 people moved in.

5. Jacksonville, Florida

For every one person that moved out of Jacksonville, 1.46 people moved in.

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

For every one person that moved out of Charlotte, 1.45 people moved in.

7. Dallas, Texas

For every one person that moved out of Dallas, 1.35 people moved in.

8. Denver, Colorado

For every one person that moved out of Denver, 1.34 people moved in.

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

For every one person that moved out of Las Vegas, 1.32 people moved in.

10. Charleston, South Carolina

For every one person that moved out of Charleston, 1.31 people moved in.

