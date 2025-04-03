Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pentagon watchdog launches probe of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over use of Signal app

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on, as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his use of the messaging app Signal.
  • Hegseth revealed pending military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to members of a Signal group chat started by national security advisor Mike Waltz, which included Vice President JD Vance.
  • The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently added to that chat.

The Pentagon's internal watchdog said Thursday that it had opened an investigation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for using the Signal messaging app to discuss pending military strikes in Yemen in March.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General in a memo to Hegseth said it was launching a "subject evaluation" into recent reports about his use of the "unclassified commercially available messaging application" while discussing military actions.

The probe was launched at the request of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking Democrat Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, according to the memo.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Hegseth's discussion of airstrikes on Houthi rebels over Signal was revealed in a bombshell report by The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to the group chat by national security advisor Mike Waltz.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

What Trump's trillion-dollar tariff wall around U.S. means for market, far beyond Apple and Nike

news 20 mins ago

Trump tariffs impact supply chains Apple developed to reduce its China dependency

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us