Payments giant Adyen reports 21% jump in third-quarter sales

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Adyen reported a big miss on first-half sales Thursday. The news drove a $20 billion rout in the company’s market capitalization .
Pavlo Gonchar | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Adyen, whose technology allows businesses to accept payments online and in-store, reported third-quarter net revenue of 498.3 million, up 21% year-on-year.
  • It comes after Adyen shares tanked nearly 40% in a single day last August on the back of worse-than-expected sales and declining profits.

Adyen reported a jump in sales in the third quarter as the Dutch payments firm gained wallet share and added new customers, diversifying its merchant mix.

The company, whose technology allows businesses to accept payments online and in-store, reported third-quarter net revenue of 498.3 million euros ($535.5 million), up 21% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

Payments firms saw a boost from an increase in online shopping during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in recent years, companies such as Adyen have faced pressure from lower consumer spending.

Adyen, however, has benefited from significant growth from partnerships with its North American clients, such as Block's Cash App in the U.S. and Shopify in Canada.

In August, Adyen posted a 32% increase in core profit in the first six months of the year as it signalled an expansion of market share in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and North America.

Last year, the Dutch payments giant's shares tanked nearly 40% in a single day on the back of worse-than-expected sales and declining profits in the first half of 2023.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

