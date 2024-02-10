Patrick Mahomes will fly the Chiefs to Las Vegas if the team wins Super Bowl 58

Move over Disney World, there's a new celebration destination for one of this year's Super Bowl hopefuls.

Although the big game is being held in Las Vegas — a city famous for its clubs, restaurants and shows — players won't be partaking in the festivities ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Indeed, Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made clear that he expects his team to be focused on the game instead of the temptations of Sin City.

"This is a business trip," he told NFL Network's James Palmer.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

If the Chiefs come out on top and help Mahomes earn his third ring, the 28-year-old said he'll make sure the team gets to experience Vegas properly.

"I told the guys that if we win, I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate," he said.

It's an expensive proposition — the Chiefs' full Super Bowl roster is 53 players — but Mahomes can afford it. The quarterback has already earned more than $120 million in his career, and has more than $300 million in earnings ahead of him thanks to the 10-year, $450 million contract he signed in 2020.

It's not the first time Mahomes has been generous with his teammates. Last Christmas, he gifted each member of the Chiefs offensive line electric golf carts customized with their name and number.

"They do a lot for me," he said at the time. "So I'm gonna take care of them as well."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.