Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Party City to close all of its stores, report says

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

A sign in a Party City store in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 18, 2023.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Party City on Friday announced it will close all of its stores and has initiated corporate layoffs effective immediately, according to a CNN report.
  • CNN reported the company's closure was due to ongoing financial challenges at the party supply retailer, which less than two years ago filed for bankruptcy protection over its inability to pay off $1.7 billion in debt.
  • The New Jersey-based chain exited bankruptcy in September 2023 through a plan that included transitioning into a privately held company and canceling nearly $1 billion in debt.

Party City on Friday announced it will close all of its stores and has initiated corporate layoffs effective immediately, according to a CNN report.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees in a meeting viewed by CNN that Party City has to "commence a winddown process immediately," and that Friday would be their last day of work for the company.

"That is without question the most difficult message that I've ever had to deliver," Litwin said at the meeting, according to the report.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

CNN reported the company's closure was due to ongoing financial challenges at the party supply retailer, which less than two years ago filed for bankruptcy protection over its inability to pay off $1.7 billion in debt.

The New Jersey-based chain exited bankruptcy in September 2023 through a plan that included transitioning into a privately held company and canceling nearly $1 billion in debt. A majority of its 800 U.S. stores were able to stay open as it emerged from bankruptcy.

Litwin was named CEO in August and said at the time he saw "many opportunities to strengthen our financial performance and build a leading end-to-end celebration experience for consumers," according to a press release

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Elon Musk endorses far-right Alternative for Germany party in upcoming election

news 1 hour ago

Number of millennial 401(k) millionaires jumps 400%: Here's what it takes to reach seven-figure status

Prior to his appointment, he was the CEO of Global Industrial Company, a distribution leader in industrial products.

Competition in the party goods and costume space has grown in recent years, including Spirit Halloween's continued rise within and outside of the spooky season. The holiday costume chain announced in October that it would open 10 new "Spirit Christmas" stores, with some of the stores being converted from existing Spirit Halloween locations.

Online retailers have also added pressure to Party City's operation, even as the company began to offer items on Amazon in 2018.

Representatives for Party City did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on CNN's report or potential story closures. Read the full CNN report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us