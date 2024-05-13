Parent of CycleBar, Pure Barre fitness studios sees shares whipsaw after CEO ousted, federal probe disclosed

Xponential Fitness, the parent company of CycleBar and Pure Barre fitness studios, has suspended CEO Anthony Geisler indefinitely and named an interim CEO.

Xponential Fitness also said it had received a notice that the U.S. Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation into the company.

It had previously disclosed an SEC investigation, which alleged the company provided false and/or misleading information to investors and franchise owners.

Source: NYSE

Shares of Xponential Fitness, the parent company of CycleBar and Pure Barre fitness studios, bounced around in trading Monday after the company announced late Friday that CEO Anthony Geisler would be suspended indefinitely and would become an inactive member of the board.

The company's shares have plummeted nearly 30% since Friday, sending its market cap below $500,000. Shares were initially down another 10% Monday morning, but have since been rebounded into positive territory.

Brenda Morris, a board member since 2019, will be stepping in as interim CEO.

Xponential Fitness, which owns more than 3,000 boutique fitness and wellness studios globally, also said it received notice last week of a probe by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

"As it relates to the investigation, it sounds like the information requested largely mimics that of the previously disclosed SEC investigation," said Korinne Wolfmeyer, an analyst at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler maintains a hold rating on Xponential Fitness stock, but lowered its price target to $9 from $12. As of Monday, shares were trading for about $9 apiece.

Xponential Fitness' leadership had previously disclosed an SEC investigation in December, which alleged that the company provided false and/or misleading information to investors, including unit volume metrics and franchise closures. Shareholders filed a class action lawsuit related to the allegations against the company in February seeking financial damages.

"The Company intends to continue cooperating with the SEC and intends to cooperate with the USAO," Xponential Fitness said in a press release announcing the executive changes.

Xponential Fitness also reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, which was previously announced May 2.

The company did not respond to CNBC's request for comment about the probe.

"In our view, we're pleased financial targets are still intact, and Ms. Morris seems like a fit leader for the interim role," Wolfmeyer said.

However, Wolfmeyer noted that the firm remains cautious.

"We struggle to get behind this name even after Friday's pullback," she added.