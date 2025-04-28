Palo Alto Networks acquiring Protect AI to boost artificial intelligence tools

Palo Alto Networks said it's acquiring Protect AI for an undisclosed sum.

Palo Alto has been bolstering its artificial intelligence systems to deal with more sophisticated cyber threats.

The company's stock price is up 23% in the past year lifting its market cap close to $120 billion.

Palo Alto Networks announced on Monday its intent to acquire Protect AI, a startup specializing in securing artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is set to close by the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"By extending our AI security capabilities to include Protect AI's innovative solutions for Securing for AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager of network security at Palo Alto Networks, in a release.

Palo Alto has been steadily bolstering its artificial intelligence systems to confront increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Integrating Protect AI's technology would help the company to enhance its newly launched Prisma AIRS platform, which is designed to safeguard AI applications from emerging threats like model manipulation, data poisoning, and prompt injection attacks.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company's stock price is up 23% in the past year lifting its market cap close to $120 billion.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.