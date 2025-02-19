Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Palantir shares plunge on news of Pentagon budget cuts order

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Palantir co-founder & CEO Alex Karp attends meetings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2023.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • The share price of Palantir fell by as much as 12%.
  • The drop followed a report by the Washington Post that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told top Pentagon brass to prepare to cut the U.S. defense budget by 8% each year for the next five years.
  • Palantir is best known for its contracting work providing software and technology services for defense agencies.

The share price of Palantir fell by as much as 12% on Wednesday after a report that the Pentagon has been ordered to prepare to cut the U.S. defense budget by 8% each year for the next five years.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Palantir is best known for its contracting work providing software and technology services for defense agencies.

The Washington Post on Wednesday said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered senior Pentagon leaders and other military brass to develop plans to slash the defense budget over the next half-decade. The budget for the current fiscal year is around $850 billion.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Post reported that Hegseth ordered the proposed cuts to be drawn up by Monday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us