Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Palantir Could Be Gearing Up for a Big Push Higher. Here's How Options Traders Are Playing It

By Tyler Bailey, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Palantir is currently about 38% off of its highest levels of the year after a rough Monday that saw the stock fall by about 3%, but options traders are betting that the company may finally be gearing up for a turnaround.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Despite the recent pullback, the tech stock has performed well since going public on Sept. 30, 2020, gaining more than 150% to date. Now, speculation is growing among retail traders that it could be about to make a run back toward its highs.

Money Report

Joe Biden 16 mins ago

Gas Tax Is Not Being Considered in Biden's Infrastructure Plan, White House Says

business 18 mins ago

Roblox Shares Up After Gaming Platform Partners With Hasbro for Monopoly and Nerf Products

"Palantir saw above-average call activity [Monday], about 90,000 contracts more than it trades on average, and the most action was seen in the 24-, 25- and 26-strike calls that expire this coming Friday. The 24-strike calls, for example, traded about 45,000 contracts. Those were trading for just under 70 cents," Optimize Advisors CIO Michael Khouw said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Those 24-strike calls break even at an underlying stock price of $24.70, or about 6% higher from where Palantir closed Monday's session. More bullish traders who took a chance on the 26-strike calls would need to see a jump of more than 12% by Friday's close to break even.

Palantir was more than 2% higher in Tuesday's session.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us