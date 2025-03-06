Money Report

Oracle's Federal Electronic Health Record experienced a nation-wide outage

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Oracle's federal electronic health record experienced a nation-wide outage on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed to CNBC.
  • Six VA medical centers, 26 community clinics and remote VA sites experienced disruptions.
  • Oracle is carrying out an investigation to determine what caused the outage.

The agency said "all users" of the company's Federal EHR, including the VA, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were impacted. Six VA medical centers, 26 community clinics, and remote VA sites experienced disruptions, the agency said.

"Affected VA medical facilities followed standard contingency procedures during the outage to ensure continuity of care for Veterans," a VA spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

An electronic health record, or an EHR, is a digital version of a patient's medical history that's updated by doctors and nurses. It's crucial software within the U.S. health-care system, and outages can cause serious disruptions to patient care.

Oracle is one of the largest EHR vendors thanks to it's $28 billion acquisition of the medical records giant Cerner in 2022. 

The company's Federal EHR initially started experiencing issues at around 8:37 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, the VA said. Users reported that the software froze and they were unable to access applications. Access was restored and cleared by 2:05 p.m. Eastern that day after Oracle restarted the system.

Oracle is carrying out an investigation to determine what caused the outage, the VA said. Oracle did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The outage marks Oracle's latest stumble in a thorny, years-long EHR rollout with the VA, which has been marred by patient safety concerns. The agency launched a strategic review of Cerner in 2021, before Oracle's acquisition, and it temporarily paused deployment of the software in 2023.

Four VA facilities in Michigan are slated to deploy Oracle's Federal EHR in 2026.

In October, Oracle unveiled a brand-new EHR equipped with fresh cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities. The early adopter program for the software begins this year, though it's not clear if the VA has plans to utilize it.

Oracle is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Monday.

Watch: Oracle CEO Safra Catz: Being number one is very important

