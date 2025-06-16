OpenAI wins $200 million U.S. defense contract

The Defense Department has awarded a one-year $200 million contract to OpenAI for the use of its artificial intelligence models.

Most of the work will take place in the Washington, D.C. area.

In December, OpenAI announced a partnership with defense tech startup Anduril to deploy advanced AI systems for "national security missions."

OpenAI has been awarded a $200 million contract to provide the U.S. Defense Department with artificial intelligence tools.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The department announced the one-year contract on Monday, months after OpenAI said it would collaborate with defense technology startup Anduril to deploy advanced AI systems for "national security missions."

"Under this award, the performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains," the Defense Department said. It's the first contract with OpenAI listed on the Department of Defense's website.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anduril received a $100 million defense contract in December. Weeks earlier, OpenAI rival Anthropic said it would work with Palantir and Amazon to supply its AI models to U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder and CEO, said in a discussion with OpenAI board member and former National Security Agency leader Paul Nakasone at a Vanderbilt University event in April that "we have to and are proud to and really want to engage in national security areas."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Defense Department specified that the contract is with OpenAI Public Sector LLC, and that the work will mostly occur in the National Capital Region, which encompasses Washington, D.C., and several nearby counties in Maryland and Virginia.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is working to build additional computing power in the U.S. In January, Altman appeared alongside President Donald Trump at the White House to announce the $500 billion Stargate project to build AI infrastructure in the U.S.

The new contract will represent a small portion of revenue at OpenAI, which is generating over $10 billion in annualized sales. In March, the company announced a $40 billion financing round at a $300 billion valuation.

In April, Microsoft, which supplies cloud infrastructure to OpenAI, said the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency has authorized the use of the Azure OpenAI service with secret classified information.

WATCH: OpenAI hits $10 billion in annual recurring revenue