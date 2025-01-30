OpenAI in talks to raise funding that would value AI startup at up to $340 billion

OpenAI is in talks to raise new capital at a valuation of up to $340 billion valuation, CNBC has confirmed

SoftBank would contribute $15 billion to $25 billion of the roughly $40 billion being invested.

OpenAI faces growing competition in the generative artificial intelligence market, including from China's DeepSeek.

OpenAI is in talks to raise up to $40 billion in a funding round that would lift the artificial intelligence company's valuation to as high as $340 billion, CNBC has confirmed.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank would lead the round, contributing between $15 billion and 25 billion, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who asked not to be named because the talks are ongoing. SoftBank would surpass Microsoft as OpenAI's top backer.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the talks.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Part of the funding may be used for OpenAI's commitment to Stargate, a joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle that was introduced by President Donald Trump last week, the sources said. The plan calls for billions of dollars to be invested in U.S. AI infrastructure.

OpenAI was last valued at $157 billion valuation by private investors. In late 2022, the company launched its ChatGPT chatbot and kicked off the boom in generative AI. OpenAI closed its latest $6.6 billion round in October, gearing up to aggressively compete with Elon Musk's xAI as well as Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Anthropic.

Meanwhile, Chinese startup lab DeepSeek is blowing up in the U.S, presenting fresh competition to OpenAI. DeepSeek saw its app soar to the top of Apple's App Store rankings this week and roiled U.S. markets on reports that its powerful model was trained at a fraction of the cost of U.S. competitors.

At an event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday hosted by OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman said DeepSeek is "clearly a great model."

"This is a reminder of the level of competition and the need for democratic Al to win," he said. He said it also points to the "level of interest in reasoning, the level of interest in open source."

WATCH: OpenAI in talks to raise up to $40 billion in funding round