OpenAI gets $4 billion revolving credit line, giving it more than $10 billion in liquidity

On top of OpenAI's long-awaited funding round that closed yesterday, the company has also put a $4 billion revolving credit line in place — bringing its total liquidity to more than $10 billion.

JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Wells Fargo, SMBC, UBS, and HSBC all participated.

OpenAI on Wednesday closed its latest funding round at a valuation of $157 billion, including $6.6 billion the company raised from investors including Thrive Capital, Microsoft, Nvidia and SoftBank.

OpenAI has a $4 billion revolving line of credit, bringing its total liquidity to more than $10 billion, CNBC has learned. It follows news on Wednesday that OpenAI closed its recent funding round at a valuation of $157 billion, including the $6.6 billion the company raised from an extensive roster of investment firms and big tech companies.

The base credit line is $4 billion, with an option to increase it by an additional $2 billion. The loan is unsecured and can be tapped over the course of three years. OpenAI's interest rate is equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 100 basis points. SOFR, a measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight, sat at just over 5% as of early this week, meaning OpenAI would be paying roughly 6% on money that it borrows right away.

"This means we now have access to over $10 billion in liquidity, which gives us the flexibility to invest in new initiatives and operate with full agility as we scale," OpenAI wrote in a Thursday blog post, adding that the company plans to use the money to invest in research and products, expand infrastructure and attract talent. "It also reaffirms our partnership with an exceptional group of financial institutions, many of whom are also OpenAI customers."

OpenAI's latest funding round included an extensive roster of investment firms and big tech companies. Led by Thrive Capital, which planned to invest $1 billion, investors included existing backer Microsoft as well as chipmaker Nvidia. SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, MGX and Tiger Global also participated, according to sources familiar with the situation.

OpenAI's rapid ascent, which began with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, has been the biggest story in the tech industry over the last couple years, bringing the concept of generative artificial intelligence into the mainstream and paving the way for tens of billions of dollars of investments in AI infrastructure. Earlier this year, OpenAI was valued at a reported $80 billion, up from $29 billion in 2023.

OpenAI generated $300 million in revenue last month, up 1,700% since the beginning of last year, CNBC confirmed last week, following reporting by The New York Times. The company expects to bring in $11.6 billion in sales next year, up from $3.7 billion in 2024, according to a person close to OpenAI who asked not to be named because the financials are confidential.

But all that revenue is extremely costly, as OpenAI has to ramp up purchases of Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to train and run its large language models. The company expects to lose about $5 billion this year, the person said. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and is a key partner as the software giant bolsters its Azure cloud business.

OpenAI has also experienced plenty of growing pains in recent months, including the loss of key executives, a trend that continued through last week with the departures of CTO Mira Murati, research chief Bob McGrew and research VP Barret Zoph.

OpenAI held an all-hands meeting last Thursday following the board's decision to consider restructuring the company to a for-profit business, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who said that should the change occur, the nonprofit segment would remain as a separate entity.

At that meeting, Altman denied reports of plans for him to receive a "giant equity stake" in the company, calling that information "just not true," according to a person who was in attendance.

OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor told CNBC in a statement last week that while the board has talked about the matter, no specific figures are on the table.

"The board has had discussions about whether it would be beneficial to the company and our mission to have Sam be compensated with equity, but no specific figures have been discussed nor have any decisions been made," Taylor said.