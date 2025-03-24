OpenAI expands COO Brad Lightcap's job to include oversight of business

OpenAI said in a blog post on Monday that COO Brad Lightcap will now oversee "business and day-to-day operations."

The company also said that Mark Chen is assuming the job of chief research officer and Julia Villagra is becoming chief people officer.



Lightcap, who joined the company in 2018 and previously worked with CEO Sam Altman at Y Combinator, is leading "global deployment," focusing on strategy, partnerships and infrastructure, OpenAI said in a blog post.

Mark Chen, a six-year veteran of the company is taking on the expanded role of chief research officer, OpenAI said, though Chen's LinkedIn profile indicates he's had the job since January. The post also said that Julia Villagra is now chief people officer, a job her LinkedIn profile says she's had since June 2024.