One FAANG Stock Is Quietly Making New Highs, and One Strategist Still Sees It as a Buy

The S&P 500 may be struggling to crack its record high, but one FAANG stock is already there.

Facebook made a fresh all-time high on Tuesday for a second day in a row. The rest of the FAANG stocks — Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet — have not broken through to their own since at least April.

Michael Binger, president of Gradient Investments, says Facebook's win streak is not over.

"Facebook is continuing to be a buy for us. We own it I would add more if you don't own it here. It's the best consumer-driven internet play out there in my opinion. They've got a great advertising platform, 18 to 20% growth for the next several years. You're getting that at a reasonable price," Binger told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

Facebook is the second-best FAANG performer this year, behind Alphabet, rising 22%.

But, that's not the only stock in the bunch that Binger likes. He highlights Alphabet as one of his other top picks. On Alphabet, he says the company is a "leader of the pack" with its Google search and YouTube video platform.

Apple, too, is a buy for Binger after its sharp pullback. That stock has fallen 13% from a January peak.

"I see Apple as a core holding, we own it, we love it and I think you could buy it right here on this pullback. The PE multiple has actually come down to the low-20s right now. So, I like Apple here," he said.

In the same interview, Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global and chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, said Amazon looks to be one of the better picks of the bunch.

"This is where that fine nuance between growth and price leads you to growth-at-a-reasonable price," Sanchez said. "Amazon, even though it's probably one of the most highly priced of all of the FAANGs, has a more interesting road ahead because they had strong growth during the pandemic. They're probably going to lock in those consumers, their cloud business is still growing dramatically, and so the roadmap for them is very good."

Amazon trades at 51.5 times forward earnings. Facebook, the cheapest of the bunch, trades with a multiple of less than 24 times.

"When you look at these interesting stocks, Amazon seems fairly priced given that it has still significant growth to come," she said.

Disclosure: Lido and Gradient hold FB, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL, AAPL.

