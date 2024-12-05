Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ delays production increase

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A woman passes by a logo of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 13, 2024. 
Maxim Shemetov | Reuters
  • Eight OPEC+ members will keep production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day in place until the end of March 2025.
  • The cuts were originally supposed to start phasing out in December.
  • OPEC+ wants to bring barrels back to the market, but prices are under pressure from soft China demand and strong U.S. production.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Oil prices rose on Thursday as OPEC+ members agreed to delay crude production increases.

U.S. crude oil rose 50 cents, or 0.73%, to $69.04 per barrel in mid-morning trading. Brent crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.64%, to $72.77 per barrel.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Eight OPEC+ members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will keep voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day in place until the end of March 2025.

The cuts will then be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2026 to "support market stability," according to a statement from the countries. The members will also keep a separate round of production cuts of 1.65 million bpd in place through December 2026.

OPEC+ members, consisting of the original OPEC states plus 10 that are loosely affiliated, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, are struggling to bring barrels back to the global market. That goal is stymied prices that are already under pressure from soft demand in China and strong production in the U.S.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Deny, defend, depose: UnitedHealthcare CEO killing shell casings had words written on them

news 49 mins ago

Waymo to expand to Miami, aims to launch robotaxi service there in 2026

The Paris-based International Energy Agency has warned that global supply will exceed demand by 1 million barrels per day next year, even if the current OPEC+ cuts remain in place.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us