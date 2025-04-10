U.S. oil falls back below $60 per barrel as traders focus on escalating U.S.-China trade war

Crude oil futures fell more than 4% on Thursday, as President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on China overshadowed his 90-day pause on higher rates for most other countries.

U.S. crude oil fell $2.66, or 4.27%, to $56.69 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down $2.64, or 4.03%, to $62.84 per barrel.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crude prices rallied Wednesday after Trump announced a lower, temporary tariff rate of 10% on most U.S. trade partners. Trump said he was open to negotiating deals with countries that don't retaliate. West Texas Intermediate swung 13% from the session low to close at $62.35 per barrel.

But Trump's decision to increase tariffs on China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest crude importer, to an eye-watering 125% weighed on the market Thursday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The tariffs on China are now higher — that's still pretty significant," said Jim Burkhard, head of oil market research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "These negotiations with all these different countries — can the U.S negotiate with 70 countries all at once? I don't think the chaos is over."