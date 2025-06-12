Money Report

Oil prices fall 2% as traders watch Israel-Iran conflict

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018.
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters

Crude oil futures fell about 2% on Thursday as traders monitored tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.38, or 2.02%, to $66.77 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent fell $1.35, or 1.93%, to $68.42 per barrel.

Israel is considering taking military action against Iran without U.S. support in the coming days, five people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

Oil prices jumped more than 4% in the previous session after the State Department said it was preparing to evacuate non-essential personnel from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

