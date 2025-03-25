Oil major Shell bolsters shareholder distributions, cuts spend

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, the company said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously.

British oil major Shell on Tuesday announced plans to increase shareholder distributions, prioritize share buybacks and reduce capital spending in a bid to "deliver more value with less emissions."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, the company said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously. It intends to stick to progressive dividends of 4% per year.

The oil major also said it will lower its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This breaking news story is being updated.

