Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil jumps 4%, Brent breaks $80 as traders worry about tougher Russia sanctions

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A view of offshore oil and gas platform Esther in the Pacific Ocean on January 5, 2025 in Seal Beach, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Friday, with global benchmark Brent breaking $80 per barrel for the first time since October on fears that tougher U.S. sanctions on Russia will disrupt crude supplies.

Brent gained $3.14, or 4.08%, to $80.06 per barrel by 9:44 a.m. ET, while U.S. crude oil advanced $3.21, or 4.34%, to $77.13 per barrel.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The move came amid speculation that U.S. will impose some of the toughest sanctions to date on Russia's oil industry. Reuters reported Friday that the sanctions would target 180 vessels, two major oil companies, and top Russian oil executives.

The report cited an alleged U.S. Treasury document circulating among traders in Asia and Europe.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us