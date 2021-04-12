Nvidia Stock Rises as It Sees Better-Than-Expected First Quarter

Nvidia stock rose over 6% on Monday after telling investors that it expected its first-quarter income to be higher than previously expected

The signal about a strong quarter comes as demand for semiconductor microchips, like the products that Nvidia sells, has been high around the world.

Nvidia said that its chips could to be hard to find through the end of the year amid product shortages.

Nvidia stock rose over 6% on Monday after announcing several new products and telling investors that it expected its first-quarter income to be higher than previously expected.

Nvidia said revenue in its fiscal first quarter, which ends in May, is likely to be higher than $5.3 billion, which was its previous estimate for investors from February.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv previously estimated that Nvidia would report $5.32 billion in sales in the quarter.

"While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook provided during our fiscal year-end earnings call," said Colette Kress, Nvidia CFO, in a statement.

The signal about a strong quarter comes as demand for microchips, like the products that Nvidia sells, has been high around the world, leading to short supply and high aftermarket prices for desirable chips, such as Nvidia's most recent line of graphics cards. Nvidia's total revenue in its calendar 2020 was up 61%.

Nvidia said that its chips could to be hard to find through the end of the year, but that it would still ship enough chips to continue to report growing revenue.

"Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean," Kress said. "We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year."

On Monday, Nvidia announced a new server chip called Grace, new systems for running artificial intelligence on servers, software for running chatbots and speech recognition, and new products for self-driving cars.

Nvidia also said that its line of chips for industrial cryptocurrency miners would report as much as $150 million in revenue in the first fiscal quarter, up from a previous estimate of $50 million.