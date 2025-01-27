Nvidia falls 10% in premarket trading as China's DeepSeek triggers global tech sell-off

U.S. technology firms plunged in premarket trading, as Chinese startup DeepSeek sparked concerns over competitiveness in AI and America's lead in the sector, triggering a global sell-off.

DeepSeek launched a free, open-source large-language model in late December, claiming it was developed in just two months at a cost of under $6 million.

The developments have stoked questions about the large amounts of money big tech companies have been investing in AI models and data centers.

Shares of chip designer Nvidia, a huge beneficiary of the AI hype, were down 9.84% at 05:11 a.m. ET ahead of the market open. Netherlands-based chip companies ASML and ASM International tumbled 10.59% and 14.94% respectively in European trade, while in Asia, Japanese chip-related stocks were broadly lower.

DeepSeek launched a free, open-source large-language model in late December, claiming it was developed in just two months at a cost of under $6 million — a much smaller expense than the one called for by Western counterparts. Last week, the company released a reasoning model that also reportedly outperformed OpenAI's latest in many third-party tests.

"DeepSeek clearly doesn't have access to as much compute as U.S. hyperscalers and somehow managed to develop a model that appears highly competitive," Srini Pajjuri, semiconductor analyst at Raymond James, said in a note Monday.

— CNBC's Lee Ying Shan and Michael Bloom contributed to this story.

This breaking news story is being updated.