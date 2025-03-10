Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia down 30% from high as tech-led sell-off hits Magnificent Seven

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Jan. 6, 2025. 
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.
  • The leading chipmaker slumped 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector.
  • Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks over the last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more than 4%.

Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The leading chipmaker slumped about 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector. The popular artificial intelligence stock has shed about a fifth of its market cap since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The stock hit an intraday high of $153.13 on Jan. 7.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks, including Nvidia, over the last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 4%. The Nasdaq traded at a six-month low Monday.

Many technology companies rely on parts and manufacturing overseas and new levies could push up prices. That's also sparked worries of a U.S. recession, which Trump didn't rule out over the weekend.

Tesla led the declines among the Magnificent Seven names, plummeting more than 9%. The Elon Musk-backed electric vehicle company has plunged 16% over the last week and shed nearly 44% since Trump took office in January. The stock is also coming off its longest weekly losing streak in history as a public company.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Rules for repaying Social Security benefits are about to get stricter. Here's what to know

news 1 hour ago

Use this passive income strategy to ‘set yourself up quite nicely' in retirement, says investing pro

Apple, Alphabet and Meta Platforms dropped more than 5% Monday, while Microsoft and Amazon fell about 3% each. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund fell more than 3%, entering correction territory. Shares are 13% off their high.

Semiconductors have also felt the pain, with the sector a primary target of new tariffs. Last week, Trump announced an additional $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and called the company the "most powerful" in the world.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has plunged 3% over the last week and is down over 16% since the inauguration. Heavy selling rattled the sector again Monday, with the ETF last down roughly 4%. Marvell Technology shed 8%, while Broadcom and ASML Holding lost more than 6% each. Micron Technology slumped about 5%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us