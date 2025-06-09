Nvidia CEO says the UK is in a ‘Goldilocks' moment: ‘I'm going to invest here'

The U.K. is in a "Goldilocks circumstance," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Monday as he praised the country's artificial intelligence sector.

LONDON — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang poured praise on the U.K. on Monday, promising to boost investment in the country's artificial intelligence sector with his multitrillion-dollar semiconductor company.

"The U.K. is in a Goldilocks circumstance," Huang said, speaking on a panel with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson. "You can't do machine learning without a machine — and so the ability to build these AI supercomputers here in the U.K. will naturally attract more startups."

The Nvidia boss went on to say, "I think it's just such an incredible, incredible place to invest. I'm going to invest here."

Huang also stressed that Britain "has one of the richest AI communities anywhere on the planet," along with "amazing startups" such as DeepMind, Wayve, and Synthesia, ElevenLabs.

"The ecosystem is really perfect for take-off — it's just missing one thing," he said, referring to a lack of homegrown, sovereign U.K. AI infrastructure.

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia announced a new U.K. sovereign AI industry forum, as well as commitments from cloud vendors Nscale and Nebius to deploy new facilities in the country with thousands of the semiconductor giant's Blackwell GPU chips.

The U.K. has been touting its potential as a global AI player in recent months, amid Keir Starmer's efforts to lead his Labour government with a growth-focused agenda.

In January, Starmer unveiled a bold plan to boost the domestic U.K. AI sector, promising to relax planning rules around new data center developments and increase British computing power by twenty-fold by 2030.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.