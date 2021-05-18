Now Teenagers Can Trade Stocks With Fidelity's New Youth Investing Accounts

Fidelity said Tuesday it is launching the Fidelity Youth Account, which provides 13-year olds through 17-year olds with an investing and savings account.

The investing firm is launching the Fidelity Youth Account, which provides 13-year olds through 17-year olds with an investing and savings account. The no-fee account will allow teenagers to buy and sell stocks, ETFs and and Fidelity mutual funds.

The accounts, which Fidelity calls the first of their kind in the industry, are only available to teenagers with a parent that also has a Fidelity account. Fidelity is pitching the venture as an educational opportunity, where parents can monitor their child's activity.

Younger-aged investors have been entering the stock market in droves in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic created a unique climate for retail investors. Millions of new clients traded the epic market comeback from the coronavirus recession in 2020 and stuck around for an epic short squeeze in GameStop in January.

Though the rush of new young investors has not come without negative implications, critics argue. The popularity of stock trading app Robinood —which requires investors to be 18 or older to use its services — has been criticized as helping to start bubbles in the so-called meme stocks like GameStop, as well as cryptocurrencies. However, Robinhood is not the only brokerage going after younger generations.

Of the 4.1 million new accounts that Fidelity added in the first quarter of 2021, 1.6 million were opened by retail investors 35 years old and younger, an increase of more than 222% from a year prior.

Fidelity's new youth account, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will offer clients a debit card with no minimum investment at account opening.

"Our goal for the Fidelity Youth Account is to encourage young Americans to learn through action and foster meaningful family conversations around financial topics," said Jennifer Samalis, senior vice president of acquisition and loyalty at Fidelity Investments, in a press release.

When the teenager reaches the age of 18, the account will transition to a standard brokerage account.

As of the first quarter, Fidelity has 83.4 million total accounts and $10.4 trillion assets under administration.

