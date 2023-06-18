Money Report

Now Boarding: Here's What You Need to Know About Flying in Turbulence

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC and Erin Black,CNBC

"Now Boarding" is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel.

On this episode of "Now Boarding" Leslie and Erin discuss turbulence: what causes it, whether it's getting worse and why it's usually nothing to worry about. While serious injuries from turbulence are rare, it's always important to follow crew safety instructions.

