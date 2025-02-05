Novo Nordisk posts net profit beat as Wegovy sales jump 107% in fourth quarter

Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.

Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 28.23 billion Danish kroner, versus the 26.09 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing estimates.

Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 28.23 billion Danish kroner ($3.98 billion), versus the 26.09 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

Full-year net profit reached 100.99 billion Danish kroner, also beating estimates of 99.14 billion Danish kroner for 2024.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner ($2.76 billion) in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing the 20.02 billion Danish kroner forecast by analysts in a Factset poll late Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.